Italdesign's Nissan GT-R50 production design revealed

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
50 lucky people will contact Italdesign through their website, and they'll get the privilege of paying 990,000 euro (about $1.1 million) for one of its cars.
Italdesign will then pluck a range-topping GT-R Nismo from the end of Nissan's assembly line, and it'll get whisked away to Italy to have its hand-formed body panels and other modifications applied.
Italdesign will allow customers the chance to customize their vehicles through the use of different colors and materials.
All that work means deliveries will take some time -- cars aren't expected to reach owners until 2019, and deliveries will continue through 2020.
While regular GT-R Nismo models make do with 600 horsepower, the GT-R50's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 will have its output boosted to a proper 710 hp.
The interior looks much closer to that of the stock GT-R -- the motorsport-style gauge cluster is gone, and in its place is a regular GT-R cluster.