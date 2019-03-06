The Italdesign DaVinci is a striking coupe concept in Geneva

  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-23
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-24
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-25
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-7
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-8
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-3
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-9
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-21
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-4
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-5
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-6
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-22
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-10
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-11
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-12
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-13
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-14
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-15
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-16
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-17
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-18
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-19
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-2
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-20
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-26
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-27
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-28
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-29
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-30
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-31
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-32
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-33
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-34
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-35
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-36
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-37
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-38
  • italdesign-davinci-geneva-2019-39
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept
  • Italdesign DaVinci concept

Italdesign's newest concept car is called the DaVinci. It makes its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 53

The name pays tribute to Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci, as this year is the 500th anniversary of his death.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 53

It's an all-electric concept, though Italdesign says the car is designed to also be able to accommodate a gasoline engine.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 53

The four-seat cabin has lots of Alcantara trim.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 53

The concept's doors open upwards for a lot more drama.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 53

Italdesign says the rear of the car "expressly evokes the Italian GT tradition."

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 53

Because no front grille is needed, the DaVinci has a so-called "Y-Duct" air inlet design instead.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 53

The OLED taillights are made from six elements that form the turn signals.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 53

There's also an active spoiler above the taillights that wraps around onto the rear fenders.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 53

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Italdesign DaVinci.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 53

Updated:Photo:Chris Paukert/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
40
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
41
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
42
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
43
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
44
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
45
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
46
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
47
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
48
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
49
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
50
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
51
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
52
of 53

Updated:Photo:ItaldesignRead the article
53
of 53
Now Reading

The Italdesign DaVinci is a striking coupe concept in Geneva

Up Next

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

Latest Stories

Italdesign's striking gullwing concept is named after DaVinci

Italdesign's striking gullwing concept is named after DaVinci

by
Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

by
2020 Alpina B7 packs 600 hp behind its monstrous grille

2020 Alpina B7 packs 600 hp behind its monstrous grille

by
Ferrari F8 Tributo one-ups the 488 in Geneva with 710 hp

Ferrari F8 Tributo one-ups the 488 in Geneva with 710 hp

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata reveals striking new design ahead of New York Auto Show

2020 Hyundai Sonata reveals striking new design ahead of New York Auto Show

by