The Italdesign DaVinci is a striking coupe concept in Geneva

Italdesign's newest concept car is called the DaVinci. It makes its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
The name pays tribute to Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci, as this year is the 500th anniversary of his death.
It's an all-electric concept, though Italdesign says the car is designed to also be able to accommodate a gasoline engine.
The four-seat cabin has lots of Alcantara trim.
The concept's doors open upwards for a lot more drama.
Italdesign says the rear of the car "expressly evokes the Italian GT tradition."
Because no front grille is needed, the DaVinci has a so-called "Y-Duct" air inlet design instead.
The OLED taillights are made from six elements that form the turn signals.
There's also an active spoiler above the taillights that wraps around onto the rear fenders.
