Infiniti debuts Qs Inspiration concept EV in Shanghai

Infiniti has debuted a sharp-looking electric concept at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.

The Qs Inspiration concept is, in fact, a sedan, but sits taller than you might expect.

The concept rides atop a dedicated electric all-wheel drive platform.  

The sedan's doors open on coach-style hinges, providing unfettered access to the rear bucket seats (and a more clear view for showgoers).

Full-digital instrument clusters and video center stacks have become so common on production cars that Qs Inspiration's cockpit looks pretty believable.

Thin LED headlamps and tail lights emphasize the width of the Qs, somewhat distracting from the tall ride height.

The sedan's design falls nicely in line with the Qx Inspiration SUV concept that debuted earlier this year.

The concept draws inspiration from cleanly folded paper and the Japanese spatial concept "Ma."

Details regarding the electric powertrain, range and performance are slim. So far, Infiniti is only previewing design.  

Keep on clicking for even more photos of the Qs Inspiration or check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

High-riding sedans offer a bit more versatility, and that could spell the difference between a buyer choosing a sedan or a crossover.

There's a second set of doors back there... somewhere. Otherwise, Infiniti wouldn't be calling it a sedan.

