Infiniti Prototype 10 concept continues to retcon the past

The Infiniti Prototype 10 concept takes a traditional speedster design and jams it full of next-gen auto tech.    

It's basically a rolling promise from Infiniti that its future EVs won't forget about the fun factor while it focuses on efficiency.     

The exterior is positively stunning, with little in the way of overly aggressive angles, which would spoil the speedster's sleek shape.     

Inside, there's a straightforward cockpit with little beyond a seat, a harness, pedals and a race-inspired steering wheel.     

If you're milling about the Monterey area this week, swing on through the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to get up close and personal with it.

