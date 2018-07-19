Incredibly cool Volvo concept cars

Volvo's ambitious concept car, the recently revealed S90 Ambience, is a three-seat sedan designed to chauffeur high-powered executives, particularly in China. It may look ordinary, but on the inside...
The rest of the S60 Concept's interior was impressive, as well. Its speedometer was designed as a three-dimensional glass spiral. The low numbers appeared closest to the eye and the figures seemed to become increasingly distant upon acceleration.
First conceived in 2001, the Volvo Your Concept Car (YCC) was designed by an all-female team. It combined precision performance with gullwing doors (for easier entry), personalized seat positioning and low-maintenance paint, among other features.
Introduced in 2001 at the Detroit Auto Show, the Volvo Safety Concept Car (SCC) was the predecessor to the production Volvo C30. It had cameras and sensors to offset blind spots, along with seats that automatically adjusted to optimize a driver's line of sight.
Volvo SCC: One of the most transparent designs yet
The Volvo SCC boasted see-through A-pillars, which further enhanced visibility. Volvo also experimented with a new type of four-point safety belt in the SCC that better distributed the force of impact during a crash.
Unveiled at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show, the Volvo Experimental Safety Car introduced a number of then-innovative protective designs. It featured airbags, antilock brakes, an integrated roll cage and a disappearing steering wheel that pulled forward and away from the driver in a crash.
Volvo ECC: The 1992 interior with a future-forward feature
Though much of the interior of this early '90s car looks dated, one feature was years ahead of its time: the Dynaguide system. The built-in mapping display offered real-time traffic information, sourced from Sweden's network of intelligent highway sensors.
Volvo Concept Car: An elegant new look for the 1980s
Designed with an emphasis on safety, fuel efficiency and the environment, the 1980 Volvo Concept Car was the inspiration for the company's luxurious 760 line. The boxy concept featured a unique constant-track rear suspension and a turbodiesel engine.
Volvo LCP2000: One of the lightest cars ever built
Built with the intent of reducing fuel consumption, the 1983 Volvo Light Component Prototype 2000 (LCP2000) weighed less than 1,500 pounds. It had a top speed of 110 mph, and achieved 56 mpg (city) and 81 mph (highway).
The Volvo Versatility Concept Car (VCC), first presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2003, was a marriage of luxury and fuel efficiency. Its six-cylinder turbocharged engine produced 250 horsepower while clocking 36.2 mpg.
The center console was made of anodized aluminum, but it doesn't touch the dashboard. This gave the vehicle a feeling of lightness. Another interesting feature was that the car lacked conventional air vents; they were hidden and silent.
Like the Concept 40.1, Volvo's Concept 40.2 uses the company's new Compact Modular Architecture platform. This allows the five-door hatchback to support a three-cylinder turbocharged engine or a plug-in hybrid variant.