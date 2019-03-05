Imagine by Kia Concept brings 21 screens to the Geneva Motor Show

  • Imagine by Kia Concept
The "Imagine by Kia" concept is a big, high-riding electric car.

The windshield and roof are formed out of one solid piece of glass.

Kia says the design blends sedan and SUV elements.

Inside, slim seats are covered in leather and silk.

Oh, and the dashboard is comprised of 21 individual displays.

When viewed from the driver's seat, Kia says the 21-display layout will actually look like one big screen.

It's pretty fascinating, you have to admit.

The hatchback design is said to link the Imagine concept to the production Kia Stinger.

The Imagine by Kia concept debuts this week at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of Kia's new electric concept.

