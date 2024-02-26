X

I Got To See Xiaomi's First EV and It Looks Awesome

Come and see for yourself.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
img-2380
1 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi has shown off its first EV in the flesh at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The SU7, as it's known, was announced late last year in China, but this is its first physical appearance.

img-2357
2 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The SU7 is a sleek, sporty-looking beast wrapped in an eye-catching blue paint job. It's described as a "performance sedan" with four doors and a fully electric drivetrain. Xiaomi reckons it will provide over 470 miles of range. 

img-2396
3 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi says the car uses the company's bespoke electric motors, reaching 0 to 60mph speed in just 2.78 seconds. 

img-2350
4 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Big wheels, vibrant yellow Brembo brakes.

img-2370
5 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Aggressive headlights. 

img-2353
6 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There are sensors all over the car.

img-2372
7 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Including this lump on top, which houses radar and lidar units to enable autonomous driving. 

img-2356
8 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It'll fast charge, too. Xiaomi says it'll get 317 miles of range back in the tank with just 15 minutes on a fast charger. 

img-2352
9 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

More wheels. There are four of them, with one at each corner. 

img-2354
10 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Lights are provided for driving at night. 

img-2355
11 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There are various vents to help with aerodynamics.

img-2359
12 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I like the look of it.

img-2367
13 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The company also says the platform the SU7 is built on can theoretically accommodate 150kWh batteries providing a whopping range of over 700 miles. Don't expect to see these sorts of figures for several years, at least. 

img-2371
14 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Its sleek, sporty stylings are reminiscent of the electric Porsche Taycan. 

img-2374
15 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The cabin has a 16-inch infotainment display, heads-up-display for the driver and 7.1-inch "rotating dashboard."

img-2377
16 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

While Xiaomi hasn't yet announced when the car will be available to buy or how much it costs, the company has said that it plans to become one of the top five automotive companies in the world. 

img-2381
17 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's possible that this car will be available to buy outside of China. How much it will be remains to be seen, but don't expect it to come cheap. 

img-2382
18 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A bit of back end.

img-2385
19 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And a bit more.

img-2388
20 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Thankfully they put the car on a big Lazy Susan. Thanks, Susan.

img-2403
21 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The rear lights.

img-2405
22 of 22 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Rear corner. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos