I Got To See Xiaomi's First EV and It Looks Awesome
Xiaomi has shown off its first EV in the flesh at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The SU7, as it's known, was announced late last year in China, but this is its first physical appearance.
The SU7 is a sleek, sporty-looking beast wrapped in an eye-catching blue paint job. It's described as a "performance sedan" with four doors and a fully electric drivetrain. Xiaomi reckons it will provide over 470 miles of range.
Xiaomi says the car uses the company's bespoke electric motors, reaching 0 to 60mph speed in just 2.78 seconds.
Big wheels, vibrant yellow Brembo brakes.
Aggressive headlights.
There are sensors all over the car.
Including this lump on top, which houses radar and lidar units to enable autonomous driving.
It'll fast charge, too. Xiaomi says it'll get 317 miles of range back in the tank with just 15 minutes on a fast charger.
There are various vents to help with aerodynamics.
The company also says the platform the SU7 is built on can theoretically accommodate 150kWh batteries providing a whopping range of over 700 miles. Don't expect to see these sorts of figures for several years, at least.
Its sleek, sporty stylings are reminiscent of the electric Porsche Taycan.
The cabin has a 16-inch infotainment display, heads-up-display for the driver and 7.1-inch "rotating dashboard."
While Xiaomi hasn't yet announced when the car will be available to buy or how much it costs, the company has said that it plans to become one of the top five automotive companies in the world.
It's possible that this car will be available to buy outside of China. How much it will be remains to be seen, but don't expect it to come cheap.
The rear lights.
Rear corner.