Hyundai Bayon makes the Venue look really lame

Seriously, this is way cooler.

The Hyundai Bayon is just for Europe.

It's essentially our European friends' version of the Venue crossover.

It's way cooler than the Venue, though.

It also looks a lot better, in my opinion.

The two come within a couple inches of each other dimensionally speaking.

The interior looks quite nice and is full of tech.

It gives off a more premium vibe.

The Bayon goes on sale later this year with three powertrain combos.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Bayon!

