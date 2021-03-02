Hyundai reveals Bayon crossover as Venue's sleeker, cooler cousin

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai has a new subcompact crossover for Europe in the new Bayon. The South Korean automaker revealed the Hyundai Bayon on Tuesday as it slots into the space the Hyundai Venue occupies here in the US. Before you ask, no, it's not coming here.

Dimensionally speaking, the Bayon and Venue are nearly identical. The Bayon is a few inches longer overall, but the two come within inches in other respects. That's not to say they're identical machines. The tiny European crossover boasts far swoopier and chic looks compared to the more upright Venue. I suppose that caters to different tastes here in the US and Europe, but I think the Bayon actually looks better. It features rounder lines paired with sharp, chiseled looks on the side profile. Out back, angled taillights sit up high with a thin light bar spanning the liftgate. The car you see here sits on 17-inch wheels, but other models sit on 15- or 16-inch wheels.

The Bayon's interior also looks far more premium, though this is presumably the top-range spec on display for press purposes. Hyundai's funky steering wheel design is included, as is a 10.25-inch infotainment display. An 8-inch unit is standard. The cabin features stretched, horizontal lines that integrate the interior vents and display quite well, compared to the Venue's rounder, quirkier-looking cockpit. Ahead of the driver, Europeans can also swap in a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, too. Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging all sit on the options list for those looking to option out their Bayon to the brim.

Where the Bayon really strays from the Venue is in the powertrain department. While us yanks get a 1.6-liter inline-four and CVT powertrain combo for the Venue, Europeans receive a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine paired with a mild-hybrid system to electrify things in 99- or 119-horsepower variants. Not only that, but a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are available. Hyundai even dropped in rev-matching capabilities for the Bayon, which is really odd and kind of cool. Presumably, the base powertrain will be the mentioned 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine married to a five-speed manual with 83 hp.

The new crossover will go on sale later this year, and I'll forever think of it as the way cooler cousin to the Venue.