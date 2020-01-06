Hyundai partners up with Uber Elevate, debuts air taxi concept S-A1

Hyundai's Urban Air Mobility S-A1 concept debuted at CES 2020 this week.
The air taxi concept was designed with the Uber Elevate aerial ride-hailing service in mind, making use of Uber's suggested spec.
The small aircraft is capable of vertical take-off and landing, converting to fixed-wing flight once cruising altitude has been reached.
Hyundai estimates a top speed of about 200 mph, with a cruising range of about 60 miles.
The fully electric craft can be recharged in six or seven minutes between trips, according to Hyundai.
With quiet electric motors and props, the S-A1 is able to be used in dense urban areas where a helicopter might be too loud.
The concept boasts seating for up to five passengers, including the pilot.
Uber Elevate plans the first demonstration flights in 2020 with its air taxi service going online for customers in 2023. Perhaps the Hyundai S-A1 will be among the vehicles in its fleet.