  • hyundai-uber-01
  • hyundai-uber-02
  • hyundai-uber-03
  • hyundai-uber-04
  • hyundai-uber-05-nologo
  • hyundai-uber-06-nologo
  • hyundai-uber-07-nologo
  • hyundai-uber-08-nologo
  • hyundai-uber-09-nologo
  • hyundai-uber-10-nologo

Hyundai's Urban Air Mobility S-A1 concept debuted at CES 2020 this week.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
1
of 10

The air taxi concept was designed with the Uber Elevate aerial ride-hailing service in mind, making use of Uber's suggested spec.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
2
of 10

The small aircraft is capable of vertical take-off and landing, converting to fixed-wing flight once cruising altitude has been reached.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
3
of 10

Hyundai estimates a top speed of about 200 mph, with a cruising range of about 60 miles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
4
of 10

The fully electric craft can be recharged in six or seven minutes between trips, according to Hyundai.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
5
of 10

With quiet electric motors and props, the S-A1 is able to be used in dense urban areas where a helicopter might be too loud.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
6
of 10

The concept boasts seating for up to five passengers, including the pilot.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
7
of 10

Uber Elevate plans the first demonstration flights in 2020 with its air taxi service going online for customers in 2023. Perhaps the Hyundai S-A1 will be among the vehicles in its fleet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
8
of 10
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
9
of 10
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai/Uber
10
of 10
Now Reading

Hyundai partners up with Uber Elevate, debuts air taxi concept S-A1

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

Latest Stories

Hyundai and Uber envision an electric air taxi for super rich commuters

Hyundai and Uber envision an electric air taxi for super rich commuters

by
Harman wants pedestrians to join the V2X revolution through 5G mobile devices

Harman wants pedestrians to join the V2X revolution through 5G mobile devices

by
Continental and Sennheiser have developed a speakerless audio system

Continental and Sennheiser have developed a speakerless audio system

by
Harman comes to CES 2020 with slick new audio tech for future EVs

Harman comes to CES 2020 with slick new audio tech for future EVs

by
Wello Family offers a bike-car mashup for nearly $9,000

Wello Family offers a bike-car mashup for nearly $9,000

by