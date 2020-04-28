Hyundai Elantra N Line shows the shape of sporting things to come

Hyundai's got a spicier Elantra coming in the form of an N Line model.
The automaker showed off images of a prototype, which hide the sporting cues we'll eventually see.
The wheels and exhaust tip are new, and overall, the racier bits should play well with the 2021 Elantra's new design.
The N Line model will depart from the standard Elantra's powertrain lineup and plop in a turbocharged engine.
No word on power, but don't expect anything insane since this isn't a full-blown N model.
The Elantra N Line shouldn't be far behind the standard car, set to start production this fall.