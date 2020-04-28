Hyundai Elantra N Line coming to spice up the small sedan

At the 2021 Hyundai Elantra's debut, it appeared the Elantra Hybrid was meant to be the sportier of the two "standard models" with its electrified powertrain and dual-clutch transmission. Just kidding because Hyundai has an actual sporty model coming in the form of an Elantra N Line.

The brand revealed teaser photos and a few slivers of information on the car Tuesday, and foremost, we know the Elantra N Line will receive a turbocharged engine. The standard Elantra makes do with a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle inline-four and the hybrid model includes a smaller 1.6-liter Atkinson Cycle inline-four. N Line Models typically don't pile on the power (that's for full-blown N models), but with a turbocharged engine, it's highly likely output will outdo the 147 horsepower found in the standard car's 2.0-liter engine.

Aside from the new engine, you should expect sportier design elements and some chassis upgrades to make the sedan more spritely than its counterparts. The interior should get a handful of updates as well to include the N Line's racier touches. The photos don't reveal a whole lot, but the wheels look right at home for an N Line car and the exhaust tip suits the car's intended image.

While the Elantra N Line bakes a little longer, Hyundai will focus on readying the standard car for production. Save for any coronavirus-related delays, the automaker plans to start production of the 2021 Elantra this fall at its production plant in Alabama. We should see the car reach dealers by the end of this year with the N Line not too far behind it.