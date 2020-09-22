Hyundai's 2021 Sonata N-Line adds performance chops to its good looks

Hyundai's new-design Sonata was already a good-looking car.
But now that it's getting the N Line treatment, it's more than just a pretty face.
It retains all the good stuff we like about the standard Sonata, like the well-thought-out interior.
The high-quality materials are still here too, and some have even been improved further.
The infotainment system is still one of the best at this price.
Less awesome is the push-button shifter arrangement.
The N Line will get a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine mated to a dual-clutch gearbox.
It also gets plenty of little unique N Line touches like badges and sport seats.
Hyundai is keeping many of the details under its hat until late October.
But if the production car is as good as the prototype we drove, there's a lot to be excited about.
Keep going for more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line.