2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line looks ready to run laps and turn heads

Hyundai

We're big fans of the current generation of Hyundai Sonata. It's good to drive, efficient, well-equipped and a total stunner. Still, even with all that, we've been waiting for the N Line version to make its debut since our man Antuan Goodwin drove the prototype N Line in 2019.

Thankfully, that wait is over. Hyundai debuted the 2021 Sonata N Line on Tuesday, and not only does it take the Sonata's left-of-center good looks and crank up the aggression a little, but it also does so without making the whole thing look cartoonish or weird. We're big fans.

The Sonata N Line gets the subbrand's cascading, blacked-out grille and badging as well as a racy-looking quad-tip exhaust. Inside, things are relatively subdued, but we like the more aggressive-looking seats with N embroidery, the dark chrome trim and the red stitching. It's not over the top, but that's good because the Sonata isn't an over-the-top car.

Hyundai isn't giving us too much more info on the forthcoming model, like what sort of performance additions it will get with the N Line trim. The company did tell us that most of the stuff we saw in the prototype survives the journey to production -- most notably the turbo 2.5-liter engine with its 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Hyundai representatives confirmed that we'll get another heaping helping of Sonata N-Line information on Oct. 21, so we'll just have to sit patiently until then.