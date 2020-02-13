Ford Mustang Mach-E looks much the same for Europe

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has landed in Europe.
Ford showed the car for the first time on the old continent in London.
The differences from the US version aren't really visible here, save for the skinny license plate.
The blue still looks mighty fine on the SUV, though.
Ford Europe said it was involved with the Mustang Mach-E program from the start.
Changes to the suspension, AWD system, steering and more were made specifically for European buyers.
Yep, there's still a frunk.
Europe will see the electric SUV later this year.