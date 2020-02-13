Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its European entrance

Enlarge Image Ford

Europe, meet the Ford Mustang Mach-E. While the Ford Mustang went global a few years ago now, the Mustang Mach-E represents a brave path forward for the storied name cherished by so many.

The Blue Oval revealed the car for the first time to Europeans in London on Thursday. The electric SUV spearheads a range of electrified models Ford has ready for Europe in the coming years; the automaker said it will have 18 electrified models in its portfolio by the end of next year alone.

Ford didn't just make the necessary regulatory changes for Europe to the Mustang Mach-E and call it a day, though. The company said Ford Europe was involved from the beginning, seeking specific changes for the region. Without going into detail, the automaker named the suspension, steering, all-wheel drive and stability control as areas where European engineers put their mark on the vehicle.

Just like in the US, Ford didn't talk about preorder numbers for the Mustang Mach-E, though the European announcement did say 85% of those in line for one of the electric SUVs have chosen the extended-range battery option. Ford aims for 370 miles of range for it, based on European WLTP standards. Those are a little more liberal than US EPA testing procedures, and Ford says it thinks the SUV will do at least 300 miles on EPA tests.

When it comes time to plug the SUV in, Ford name-dropped the Ionity charging network -- a network with support from numerous automakers in Europe, including Ford -- and said 10 minutes will reveal 57 miles of range added to the battery. That's with a 150-kW charger, mind you.

Ford says it will install 1,000 new charging stations at Ford Europe facilities across the continent to help make charging easier for employees. The automaker also called on governments and the industry to support more public charging infrastructure, which remains a sour spot for those shopping for EVs.

Contrary to previous reports, Ford will not launch the Mustang Mach-E in Europe ahead of the US. Instead, the automaker told Roadshow it plans a simultaneous launch later this year. In the US, buyers will be able to order every trim save for the GT, which will arrive in spring 2021.