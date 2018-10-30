Honda's Rugged Open Air Vehicle merges a Ridgeline and a side-by-side

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Honda unveiled the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept at SEMA 2018.
The car is a hybrid between the Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup truck and the Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side off-road vehicle.
It's meant for the dirt, and boy howdy, it looks like it'd be a ton of fun out there.
The body and suspension are modified versions of those found on the Ridgeline, while it uses Pioneer doors to keep the occupants inside.
The bed and tailgate are custom, but they were designed based on the Pioneer.
The interior comes from the Ridgeline, but it's been beefed up to withstand the elements.
A Pioneer 1000 steering wheel connects to a Ridgeline steering column.
Occupants are kept in place thanks to Civic Type R seats that have been modified with waterproof material from the Pioneer.
There's no infotainment, but there are some phone holders from RAM Mounts in there.
