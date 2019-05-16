Accessorized Honda Passport, Ridgeline are ready to head off-road

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Modified versions of the Honda Passport crossover and Honda Ridgeline pickup truck will be showcased at the 2019 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona.
For the Passport, the transformation begins with a suspension lift kit from California-based Jsport, a new front skid plate and Nitto RidgeGrappler off-road tires on new Jsport wheels.
Jsport also provided a roof rack, side steps, a new front bumper and a side-swing, externally mounted spare-tire holder. The final touches are a roof-mounted tent and extra LED lighting.
The Passport offers up to 8.1 inches of ground clearance when equipped with all-wheel drive, making it capable of this type of off-road trip.
The car is intended to appeal to overlanding enthusiasts -- people who take long off-roading trips and may camp in (or on) their vehicles.
The Honda Ridgeline likewise receives several upgrades from Jsport, including a lift kit, a suspension leveling kit, side steps, new wheels and tires and extra skid plates.
Honda says that all of the Jsport accessories shown on this truck can be purchased from the company now.
The Ridgeline offers up to 7.9 inches of ground clearance when equipped with all-wheel drive.
Roof and bed racks allow carrying more supplies, and there's a pop-up roof tent and a Honda EU2200i generator for longer trips away from the grid.