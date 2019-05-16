Honda Passport, Ridgeline get off-road accessories for Overland Expo

Enlarge Image Honda

To show off how the two models could be customized for adventures away from the pavement, Honda on Thursday revealed two "Adventure Lifestyle Project" vehicles. The Honda Passport crossover and Honda Ridgeline pickup truck will be showcased at the 2019 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Like Nissan's modified Frontier, the two Adventure Lifestyle Project vehicles take aim at the overlanding crowd -- folks who enjoy long journeys over unpaved terrain. With both the Passport and Ridgeline offering all-wheel drive and good amounts of ground clearance from the factory -- up to 8.1 and 7.9 inches, respectively -- Honda suggests they're both "off-road ready." These concept models are thus intended to appeal to buyers who might want to go exploring the great outdoors.

For the Honda Passport, the transformation begins with a suspension lift kit from California-based Jsport, a new front skid plate and Nitto RidgeGrappler off-road tires on new Jsport wheels. Jsport also provided a roof rack, side steps, a new front bumper and a side-swing, externally mounted spare-tire holder. The final touches are a roof-mounted tent and extra LED lighting.

The Honda Ridgeline likewise receives several upgrades from Jsport, including a lift kit, a suspension leveling kit, side steps, new wheels and tires and extra skid plates. Roof and bed racks allow for carrying more supplies, and there's a pop-up roof tent and a Honda EU2200i generator for longer trips away from the grid. Honda says that all of the Jsport accessories shown on this truck can be purchased from the company now.

Along with those vehicles, Honda is using Overland Expo to show off its entire range of off-road toys, including its dual-sport motorcycles and the Talon side-by-side.