Mow your lawn in record time with the Honda Mean Mower

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
In an attempt to break its own 2014 record for the fastest lawn mower, Honda and its partners have created the second iteration of the Mean Mower.
It sports a lightweight frame and the 1.0-liter I4 from a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, which puts out about 190 horsepower.
That's more than twice the power of the previous Mean Mower.
The wildest part is that it can still cut grass, thanks to a cutter deck with carbon fiber blades, powered by electric motors and two batteries.
Most of the rest of the Mean Mower was made from scratch.
Honda believes you can hit 150 mph in the new Mean Mower, which is pretty terrifying.
Honda's previous record, 116.575 mph, has since been beaten.
Can Honda break the record? Probably, but we'll find out soon enough!