  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold
  • Honda Gold

Honda first set up shop in Australia on Feb. 4, 1969.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
1
of 11

Just ahead of its golden anniversary, it's unveiled a series of one-off gold machines.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
2
of 11

It's not limited to cars, either.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
3
of 11

These gold paint jobs (or are they wraps?) cover every segment in which Honda hawks its wares.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
4
of 11

I won't lie -- gold is not a bad choice for the Civic Type R.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
5
of 11

Included in this golden mix are a Civic Type R and NSX, the latter of which wears Honda badges in Australia.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
6
of 11

Each golden ticket bears a 50th-anniversary logo somewhere on the body, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
7
of 11

Honda also extended the shade to its two-wheeled offerings, including a CBR1000RR Fireblade and CRF50F dirt bike.    

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
8
of 11

No idea what that thing in the back is.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
9
of 11

Okay, pretty much everything in this collection looks good in gold.

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
10
of 11

Would you rock a Civic Type R or a Fireblade in gold? Are you that ostentatious?

Published:Caption:Photo:HondaRead the article
11
of 11
Now Reading

Honda's 50th anniversary in Australia is gold, Jerry, gold!

Up Next

2019 Honda Passport: A name from the past returns for Honda's new SUV

Latest Stories

FCA's 2019 'Big Game Blitz' tries to buttonhook the Super Bowl

FCA's 2019 'Big Game Blitz' tries to buttonhook the Super Bowl

by
Honda covered the Civic Type R and NSX in gold to celebrate 50 years in Australia

Honda covered the Civic Type R and NSX in gold to celebrate 50 years in Australia

by
Toyota will turn the Supra into a pinball wizard for the big game

Toyota will turn the Supra into a pinball wizard for the big game

by
Watch Chevy's electric eCOPO Camaro pop a wheelie on its first time out

Watch Chevy's electric eCOPO Camaro pop a wheelie on its first time out

by
Ford 3D-printed the manifold for Ken Block's 900-hp F-150 'Hoonitruck'

Ford 3D-printed the manifold for Ken Block's 900-hp F-150 'Hoonitruck'

by