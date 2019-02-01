Honda's 50th anniversary in Australia is gold, Jerry, gold!

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Honda first set up shop in Australia on Feb. 4, 1969.
Just ahead of its golden anniversary, it's unveiled a series of one-off gold machines.
It's not limited to cars, either.
These gold paint jobs (or are they wraps?) cover every segment in which Honda hawks its wares.
I won't lie -- gold is not a bad choice for the Civic Type R.
Included in this golden mix are a Civic Type R and NSX, the latter of which wears Honda badges in Australia.
Each golden ticket bears a 50th-anniversary logo somewhere on the body, too.
Honda also extended the shade to its two-wheeled offerings, including a CBR1000RR Fireblade and CRF50F dirt bike.
No idea what that thing in the back is.
Okay, pretty much everything in this collection looks good in gold.
Would you rock a Civic Type R or a Fireblade in gold? Are you that ostentatious?