Honda vehicles now come with Amazon Key

The Amazon Key in-car delivery service is now available on Honda and Acura vehicles.

Amazon Key is available via the HondaLink connected car app.

Just select the "in-car" option when checking out, enter an address, park within two blocks of that address and let Amazon do the rest.

An Amazon delivery person unlocks your car, drops the package and relocks the vehicle.

The HondaLink Remote package is available on the Accord, Accord Hybrid, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Acura RDX.

