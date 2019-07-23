Enlarge Image Honda

The Amazon Key in-car delivery service is slowly but surely rolling out to more and more connected vehicles. Honda and Acura are the latest to join the fold, and on Tuesday announced that Amazon Key is available for HondaLink and AcuraLink subscribers.

Amazon Key is included in the HondaLink Remote package, which costs $110 a year after a three-month trial. In addition to Amazon Key, this tier of HondaLink includes remote vehicle start, remote lock/unlock, a geofence alert, speed alert, stolen vehicle locator and more, all through a handy smartphone app. Amazon Key is also included in the more robust HondaLink Concierge package ($260 a year), which adds personal assistant services to the aforementioned list.

Amazon Key isn't available on every new Honda, unfortunately -- just HondaLink-equipped Touring or Elite trim levels of these models:

An Acura representative told Roadshow the 2019 RDX will be the first of the luxury carmaker's vehicles to to get Amazon Key, and that "essentially everything new from here on out will be compatible."

So, how's it work? If you're an Amazon Prime member, just download the Amazon Key app, select the year, make and model of your vehicle, and then enter your HondaLink credentials. Once you're set up, Honda's Amazon Key integration works just like it does anywhere else.

Select the "in-car" option when making a purchase, enter a delivery address, park your car within two blocks of said address and let Amazon do the rest. A delivery person can remotely unlock your vehicle, put the package in the car and lock it again. When the drop has been completed, you get a notification on your smartphone. Easy peasy.

Of course, Amazon Key isn't without its shortcomings. Third-party goods, heavy or large items and anything that requires a signature aren't eligible. Amazon Key also isn't available everywhere just yet, but if you live in a major metropolitan area, you're probably covered.

