Jeep Gladiator Maximus: Ready to rock (crawl) and roll

Your 1,000-horsepower Jeep Gladiator has arrived.
The Jeep Gladiator Maximus by Hennessey Performance Engineering is one heck of a pickup.
There are plenty of upgrades onboard, but most notably, there's a supercharged 6.2-liter V8.
The V8 engine makes 1,000 hp with help from other upgrades and tuning.
An upgraded suspension with a 6-inch lift makes it ready for the dunes or the rocks.
All the upgrades cost a cool $225,000.
The cost includes the donor Jeep.
This looks like a serious amount of fun.
HPE plans to make 24 of them, and the first four are already with customers.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Gladiator Maximus.