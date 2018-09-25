The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 is 700 horsepower's worth of America

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Goliath uses a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 as its base.
Hennessey then adds the second rear axle with the required brakes, 37-inch off-road tires and all that good stuff.
There's a whole new rear suspension setup, in addition to a four-corner lift that adds 8 inches of ride height.
The bed is custom developed for the Goliath, too.
The Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 is removed and equipped with a 2.9-liter supercharger, and a new exhaust system is fitted to the truck. The new power output is a meaty and ludicrous 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque.
The price for a 2019 Goliath 6X6 is a hefty $375,000, which includes the cost of the truck.