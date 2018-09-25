The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 is 700 horsepower's worth of America

  • Hennessey Goliath 6X6
The Goliath uses a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 as its base.     

Hennessey then adds the second rear axle with the required brakes, 37-inch off-road tires and all that good stuff.    

There's a whole new rear suspension setup, in addition to a four-corner lift that adds 8 inches of ride height.     

The bed is custom developed for the Goliath, too.     

The Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 is removed and equipped with a 2.9-liter supercharger, and a new exhaust system is fitted to the truck. The new power output is a meaty and ludicrous 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque.    

The price for a 2019 Goliath 6X6 is a hefty $375,000, which includes the cost of the truck.     

