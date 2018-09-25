Hennessey's 700-hp Goliath 6x6 is a rolling Lee Greenwood song

Enlarge Image Hennessey

In 2016, automotive tuner Hennessey unveiled the VelociRaptor 6X6, a three-axle truck with gobs of power that exists as a way to siphon money from well-heeled buyers who want, but can't get a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6. While that's neat and all, you know what would be cooler? Another truck with six wheels, that's what.

Say hello to (or run away screaming from -- your choice) the Hennessey Goliath 6X6. It's the second three-axle truck in Hennessey's portfolio, and it doesn't stray very far from the formula -- take a pickup truck, add an axle and finish with heaps of power-adders.

Instead of using a Ford F-150 Raptor, the Goliath uses a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 as its base. Hennessey then adds the second rear axle with the required brakes, 37-inch off-road tires and all that good stuff. There's a whole new rear suspension setup, in addition to a four-corner lift that adds eight inches of ride height. The bed is custom developed for the Goliath, too. And because it wouldn't be a modified truck without 'em, there are some extra LED lights on the body, too.

And then there's the engine. The Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 is removed and equipped with a 2.9-liter supercharger, and a new exhaust system is fitted to the truck. The new power output is a meaty and ludicrous 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque. Even with the added weight of the 6X6 conversion, Hennessey estimates a 0-to-60-mph time in the mid-4-second range. Jiminy crickets.

As with the VelociRaptor 6X6 before it, you'll need to be the heir to a retail fortune to afford one. The price for a 2019 Goliath 6X6 is a hefty $375,000, which includes the cost of the truck. But you can give Hennessey even more of your money if you want a custom interior, Brembo brakes or the 808-horsepower stroker engine. Only 24 will be built, so cash in your crypto posthaste.