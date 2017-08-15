Head back to Le Mans '67 with new Ford GT Heritage edition

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
1967 marked the second year that Ford beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ford had a '66 Heritage edition for the first year of the GT's production, so expanding that to a second year only makes sense.
The '67 Heritage edition features Race Red paint with white stripes.
The #1 on the side is the same number as the GT that won Le Mans in '67.
The '67 Le Mans win remains the only all-American win -- an American car, run by an American team, with American drivers.
Inside, there's some new leather trim on the carbon fiber seats.
Contrast stitching extends to both the seats and the steering wheel.
The seat belts are now red, too, because that's sporty and fun.
If you don't get a '67 Heritage edition, fear not -- Ford won Le Mans in '68 and '69, too.
