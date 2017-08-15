  • 2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage edition
Head back to Le Mans '67 with new Ford GT Heritage edition

1967 marked the second year that Ford beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Photo by: Ford

Ford had a '66 Heritage edition for the first year of the GT's production, so expanding that to a second year only makes sense.

Photo by: Ford

The '67 Heritage edition features Race Red paint with white stripes.

Photo by: Ford

The #1 on the side is the same number as the GT that won Le Mans in '67.

Photo by: Ford

The '67 Le Mans win remains the only all-American win -- an American car, run by an American team, with American drivers.

Photo by: Ford

Inside, there's some new leather trim on the carbon fiber seats.

Photo by: Ford

Contrast stitching extends to both the seats and the steering wheel.

Photo by: Ford

The seat belts are now red, too, because that's sporty and fun.

Photo by: Ford

If you don't get a '67 Heritage edition, fear not -- Ford won Le Mans in '68 and '69, too.

Photo by: Ford
