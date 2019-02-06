2019 Ford F-150 gets Harley-Davidson treatment at the Chicago Auto Show

Nate Reed/Roadshow

Tuscany Motor Company last year put together a concept version of a Harley-Davidson-themed Ford F-150 pickup truck. The creation went on display at the Harley-Davidson 115-year Anniversary celebration in Milwaukee, and public reaction was so strong that the truck is being put into production. It debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and will go on sale through Ford dealerships.

The modern-day Ford F-150 creation isn't the first time the Blue Oval has collaborated with Milwaukee's motorcycle manufacturer. From 2000 through 2012, the companies sold approximately 70,000 Harley-Davidson F-150s. Now the partnership has restarted, with the new truck featuring 70 unique parts to set it apart from the many, many standard F-150s sold every month.

Overall, the production F-150 looks a lot like the concept version, with 22-inch milled-aluminum "Fat Boy" wheels, a functional ram-air hood, a new front grille with orange accents, a new front bumper with integrated LED light bar and various Harley-Davidson badges and logos. Beneath the surface, a custom lift kit and Fox performance shock absorbers upgrade the truck's ride-and-handling setup, and a new exhaust with orange is said to be tuned "to include characteristics of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

Interior changes include new upholstery with orange diamond-stitched patterning, a specially numbered center-console badge, a heaping of Harley-Davidson badges, branded floor mats and even new gauges with a brushed-metal look and orange accents. The trucks come standard with the F-150's 5.0-liter V8 engine but can optionally be upgraded to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6. The build is based on an F-150 SuperCrew Lariat, and can be ordered with rear- or four-wheel drive.

Tuscany Motor Co. will build the Harley-Davidson Ford F-150s and they'll be sold through selected Ford dealerships nationwide. The trucks are available to order now from a cool $84,995 before options, with more information available at harleytruck.com. The company plans to build "1,000+" trucks this year.