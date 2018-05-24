Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars for 2018

  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C
  • 2018 BMW X6 M
  • 2018 BMW X6 M
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark
  • 2018 Chevrolet Spark
  • 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth
  • 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
  • 2018 Lotus Evora 400
  • 2018 Lotus Evora 400
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition
  • 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

There are plenty of things that we love even though we know we shouldn't. We go see Channing Tatum movies, we order our food "Animal Style" and we refuse to throw out those old ratty Vans that are covered in holes.

Guilty pleasures exist in the automotive world, too. Here are the cars that our editors hate to admit they love.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Land Rover
1
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"It's engaging to drive and it sounds like a turbocharged whoopee cushion without a muffler."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nick Miotke/Roadshow / Read the article
2
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"It drives like absolute garbage on any non-track surface, and every inch of tech inside is embarrassingly bad... especially for a car that costs as much as the Alfa."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"It's a nearly 5,200-pound vehicle capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds thanks to a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8, and it has racetrack-worthy handling capabilities."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW
4
of 17
Read First Take
$73.75 at Amazon Marketplace

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"The X6 is simply a horrible looking car. Why would someone choose one over the more practical (and cheaper) X5 M?"

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW
5
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"With a tiny engine and a long-throw manual transmission, it's work to drive but it's also a blast to wring out without the risk of going to prison."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chevrolet / Read the article
6
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"It's weird-looking, cheaply made, sounds kind of terrible and feels like it's occasionally going to tip over."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chevrolet
7
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why she loves it:

"The exhaust note is great, the steering is quick and you can get it as a convertible. It's the most fun you can have for under $20,000."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Emme Hall/Roadshow / Read the article
8
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"I mean, it's a Fiat. There is next to nothing in terms of tech, reliability isn't expected to be the best and it's not practical for all but the most minimalist of drivers."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"It's got that Beverly Hills, Range Rover-esque look, it's really nicely appointed and hell, it'll still ford a river if you ask it to."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Land Rover
10
of 17
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"This thing is totally silly, but it's a droptop you can truly drive in all four seasons. Most people don't see it as a weird Evoque -- folks I've talked to simply refer to it as a 'droptop Range Rover.'"

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
11
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"Such sweet handling and the kind of driver feedback you won't find anywhere outside of a Lotus."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 17
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"It's too expensive, looks a bit bland compared to the Elise and, worst of all, shares a motor with a Camry."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"In addition to being wonderfully capacious, the Sprinter is genuinely good to drive. I should know, I've had one on a gymkhana course, I've moved with one, and I've even driven one to the Arctic Circle in the dead of winter."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Read the article
14
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"... It's a cargo van."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mercedes-Benz
15
of 17

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why he loves it:

"The 370Z still looks, feels, sounds and drives like a genuine sports car."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 17
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars

Andrew Krok's pick: 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

Jon Wong's pick: 2018 BMW X6 M

2018 BMW X6 M

Kyle Hyatt's pick: 2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Emme Hall's pick: 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth

Steven Ewing's pick: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Tim Stevens' pick: 2018 Lotus Evora

2018 Lotus Evora

Chris Paukert's pick: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jake Holmes' pick: 2018 Nissan 370Z

2018 Nissan 370Z

Why it's a guilty pleasure:

"On the other hand, the Z is outdated in terms of tech, civility and performance compared to its many rivals."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan
17
of 17
Now Reading

Roadshow's guilty pleasure cars for 2018

Up Next

MARVELous Machines: the cars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (pictures)

Latest Stories

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor adds adaptive off-road suspension

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor adds adaptive off-road suspension

by
Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to launch in Southeast Asia

Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to launch in Southeast Asia

by
Apple and Volkswagen join forces to make autonomous shuttles

Apple and Volkswagen join forces to make autonomous shuttles

by
Elon Musk's SpaceX Tesla stars in retro video game

Elon Musk's SpaceX Tesla stars in retro video game

by
Uber shutters its driverless-car operations in Arizona

Uber shutters its driverless-car operations in Arizona

by
Lyft invests $100M in driver support centers

Lyft invests $100M in driver support centers

by