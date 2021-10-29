GMC Hummer EV accessories at SEMA 2021

GMC is bringing a trio Hummer EVs to SEMA 2021 to showcase its portfolio of accessories.
The $113,000 electric super truck can be outfit with a roof tent, which is fitting because it's already as expensive as a house.
Check out this vertical, in-bed spare tire holder.
That has to be the fanciest cooler I've ever seen.
Many of the accessories are targeted at maximizing the utility of the Hummer's bed.
Others, like this Kicker branded tailgate speaker system, are just for fun.
Beneath the hood, the Hummer's front trunk is filled with this Sky Panel Storage Tray Set.
This integrated tackle box rotates out from the bed's wall for easy access.
GMC will be showcasing dozens of accessories at the show, but the automaker claims its portfolio of upgrades and gear is nearly 200 products strong.
The first examples of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 should begin hitting the road later this year.