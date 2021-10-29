/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
GMC Hummer EV accessories at SEMA 2021

GMC is bringing a trio Hummer EVs to SEMA 2021 to showcase its portfolio of accessories.

Antuan Goodwin
2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-003
1 of 14 GMC

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-013
2 of 14 GMC

The $113,000 electric super truck can be outfit with a roof tent, which is fitting because it's already as expensive as a house.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-010
3 of 14 GMC

Check out this vertical, in-bed spare tire holder.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-012
4 of 14 GMC

That has to be the fanciest cooler I've ever seen.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-002
5 of 14 GMC

Many of the accessories are targeted at maximizing the utility of the Hummer's bed.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-004
6 of 14 GMC

Others, like this Kicker branded tailgate speaker system, are just for fun.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-011
7 of 14 GMC

Beneath the hood, the Hummer's front trunk is filled with this Sky Panel Storage Tray Set.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-014
8 of 14 GMC

This integrated tackle box rotates out from the bed's wall for easy access.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-009
9 of 14 GMC

GMC will be showcasing dozens of accessories at the show, but the automaker claims its portfolio of upgrades and gear is nearly 200 products strong.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-006
10 of 14 GMC

The first examples of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 should begin hitting the road later this year.

2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-005
11 of 14 GMC
2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-007
12 of 14 GMC
2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-008
13 of 14 GMC
2021-sema-gmc-hummer-ev-001
14 of 14 GMC

