GMC

The first Edition 1 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks haven't even crab-walked their way into customers' driveways yet -- though the first few are expected by the end of this year -- but GMC is already prepping a catalog of nearly 200 off-road, lifestyle and styling accessories to customize those rides. The automaker is storming the 2021 SEMA aftermarket show with a trio of Hummer EVs to showcase the range of accessories that will be available to owners of the $113,000 electric supertruck with a bit of coin left burning a hole in their pocket.

Two of the Hummer EVs -- one pickup and one preproduction SUV -- will be presented in their stock Edition 1 configurations. The final pickup will be outfitted with dozens of accessories from GMC's catalog.

The products highlighted start in the bed, where showgoers will find a power-retractable hard tonneau cover, a bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier and cargo management rails. Around the other end, there are front auxiliary lights and a storage tray set that holds the removable-roof Sky Panels securely in the frunk.

There are cargo management rails that fit across the bed or roof, cabin organization accessories, rocker protectors with integrated side steps and more. The whole kit rides on unique Tech Bronze accessory wheels and, of course, there's also an available roof tent -- every good SEMA truck showcase should have one.

Additionally, GMC will be displaying the Chip Ganassi Racing Extreme-E electric off-road race vehicle, which draws inspiration from the Hummer's wide-boi styling.