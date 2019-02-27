Ginetta's unnamed supercar has race-inspired aerodynamics

  • Ginetta supercar
Ginetta is bringing a new carbon-fiber supercar to the Geneva Motor Show.

The midengined car uses a carbon-fiber monocoque and carbon-fiber bodywork.

The engine in question is a Ginetta-built 6.0-liter V8, rated for 600 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed sequential transmission and carbon-fiber driveshaft carry power to the rear wheels.

Top speed is claimed to be 200 miles per hour.

The entire car weighs just 2,535 pounds dry, and it'll have a claimed 49-51 front/rear weight distribution.

Aerodynamic downforce, inspired by Ginetta's other racing cars, is claimed to be an impressive 829 pounds at 100 mph.

Ginetta plans to build just 20 copies of the car in 2020, and 60 percent of that allocation is already sold.

Race-ready features include bucket seat with racing harnesses, carbon-ceramic brakes, center-locking wheels and a rollover structure that Ginetta says is FIA-certified for racing.

The wheels measure 19 inches in diameter in front and 20 inches in back.

The car will be fully revealed -- and its name will be announced -- at the Geneva show.

