Ginetta Akula supercar boasts 600-hp, 200-mph top speed in Geneva

British racing-car manufacturer Ginetta introduced a new supercar at the Geneva Motor Show. Called the Akula, the road-legal machine has headlining numbers that speak for themselves: 600 horsepower, 200 miles per hour, 516 pound-feet of torque and a list price of 400,000 pounds -- about $532,000.

Ginetta imbued the Akula with an aggressive design with all the cues of a serious track car, including a massive rear wing and aerodynamic design inspired by Ginetta's LMP racing cars. The midmounted engine is a Ginetta-built 6.0-liter V8, with a six-speed sequential transmission and carbon-fiber driveshaft carrying power to the rear wheels.

With carbon-fiber bodywork and a carbon-fiber monocoque, the entire car weighs just 2,535 pounds dry, and it'll have a claimed 49-51 front/rear weight distribution. Aerodynamic downforce is claimed to be an impressive 829 pounds at 100 mph.

Race-ready features include bucket seat with racing harnesses, carbon-ceramic brakes, center-locking wheels and a rollover structure that Ginetta says is FIA-certified for racing. Yet there are also plenty of practical road-ready touches: power steering, traction control, air conditioning, parking sensors, a backup camera wireless phone charging and 23.8 cubic feet of cargo space.

We've got some bad news for anyone hoping to buy an Akula. Ginetta plans to build just 20 copies of the car in 2020, and 60 percent of that allocation is already sold.