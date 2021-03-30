Genesis X concept is a gorgeous two-door EV that previews future designs

The new Genesis X concept car is a low-slung two-door coupe, and we're obsessed.
It's got a squat stance with boxed fender flares, a long hood and a traditional greenhouse.
To give you a sense of scale, the front wheels measure 21 inches, and the rears are 22s.
That concave trunk is *chef's kiss*.
Genesis says the X is a preview of the brand's future luxury cars, but isn't saying whether it will actually produce it.
The "two lines" design theme is apparent in the awesome LED lights that extend through the fenders, an evolution of the light signature on Genesis' production cars.
There are other dual-line details throughout the car.
The X's interior is the most driver-focused cabin we've seen from Genesis.
It's got a wraparound display, a spherical gear selector and lots of upcycled materials.
