Genesis Electrified G80 EV looks mighty classy

It's hard to tell this is an electric car, and that's not a bad thing.
This is Genesis' first EV, the Electrified G80.
The name's rather boring, but this looks great, mostly because the regular G80 is already a stately looking thing.
Inside it's full of sustainable materials to boost its eco-friendly credentials.
Very nice wheel design here.
Genesis confirmed this will come to the US, but we don't have specs just yet.
Look for a range rating around 265 miles when it lands here.
Up to 800-volt charging is onboard for quick juice-up sessions.
AWD is standard.
We'll learn more about the car in the coming months.
If you like Genesis design now, you'll love this EV.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.