Genesis Electrified G80 EV looks mighty classy

It's hard to tell this is an electric car, and that's not a bad thing.

Genesis G80 Electrified
This is Genesis' first EV, the Electrified G80.

Genesis G80 Electrified
The name's rather boring, but this looks great, mostly because the regular G80 is already a stately looking thing.

Genesis G80 Electrified
Inside it's full of sustainable materials to boost its eco-friendly credentials.

Genesis G80 Electrified
Very nice wheel design here.

Genesis G80 Electrified
Genesis confirmed this will come to the US, but we don't have specs just yet.

Genesis G80 Electrified
Look for a range rating around 265 miles when it lands here.

Genesis G80 Electrified
Up to 800-volt charging is onboard for quick juice-up sessions.

Genesis G80 Electrified
AWD is standard.

Genesis G80 Electrified
We'll learn more about the car in the coming months.

Genesis G80 Electrified
If you like Genesis design now, you'll love this EV.

