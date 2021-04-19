Genesis Electrified G80: A boring name for what looks like a great EV

Enlarge Image Genesis

Auto shows may be hiatus in nearly every part of the world, but automakers descended on the Shanghai Auto Show in China Monday to debut quite a few new vehicles. Among them is the Genesis Electrified G80, with the surname noting power comes from a zero-emissions powertrain.

Here's the good news: Despite its China debut, it's coming to the US, and it will round out a couple other powertrain options for the seriously impressive sedan. Genesis said US-specific specs will come later this year, but for now, we know Genesis targets a 265-mile range based on the Korean EV certification system. That sounds about right for a future EPA rating, too. The luxury brand's first EV sports standard all-wheel drive with the ability to disconnect a motor from the driveshaft to essentially create on-demand AWD. When power to all four wheels isn't necessary, the G80 Electrified roams around in rear-wheel drive to improve efficiency. We don't have any other specs on the battery and electric motors, but the sedan should go from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, according to the company.

The electric G80 will also sport Hyundai Motor's nifty rapid charging system, which supports 400- to 800-volt infrastructure. The drive motor and inverter can boost voltage from 400 volts to 800 volts, so owners don't need to worry about using another inverter when pulling up to a station rated for 800 volts. Charging the battery to 80% full takes about 22 minutes when plugged into the fastest charging stations the G80 Electrified accepts.

And taking a cue from Ford's Pro Power onboard generator, the Genesis' EV will also allow owners to use some of the juice to power external devices. The company said 3.6 kilowatts are available for owners to power equipment outside the car. Ford's generator system is capable of delivering up to 2.4 kW, for some comparison. (Not that anyone will cross-shop an F-150 Hybrid and a G80 Electrified.)

Genesis also ensured this EV deals other eco-friendly credentials with sustainable materials inside, a revised grille for aerodynamics and more. This is just the beginning of the brand's EV journey, and so far, it's not a bad start.