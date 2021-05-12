Genesis G70 Shooting Brake looks pretty darn gorgeous

Yowza, this looks good.
The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a real looker.
Genesis said this is a purpose-built car for Europe.
That means we won't have the pleasure of seeing it in the US. Booo.
Dimensions are identical to the G70 sedan, but it gets more functionality with the tailgate.
The cockpit is also identical to the G70 and looks lovely.
Genesis says it offers 40% more cargo space than the sedan.
