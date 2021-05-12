Genesis G70 Shooting Brake looks pretty darn gorgeous

Yowza, this looks good.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Genesis

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a real looker.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Genesis

Genesis said this is a purpose-built car for Europe.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Genesis

That means we won't have the pleasure of seeing it in the US. Booo.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Genesis

Dimensions are identical to the G70 sedan, but it gets more functionality with the tailgate.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Genesis

The cockpit is also identical to the G70 and looks lovely.

genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-6
Genesis

Genesis says it offers 40% more cargo space than the sedan.

genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-7
Genesis
genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-8
Genesis
genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-9
Genesis
genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-10
Genesis
genesis-g70-shooting-brake-wagon-11
Genesis
