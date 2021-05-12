Genesis G70 Shooting Brake revealed: Sweet, Korean forbidden fruit

Enlarge Image Genesis

Meet the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, the long-rumored wagon version of the lovely G70 sedan. The Korean luxury brand on Wednesday showed off the first images of the car and declared the wagon is a dedicated European vehicle. So, no, don't look for this shapely thing at a Genesis dealer near you in the US.

The flip side to the disappointment is that the heart of the G70 Shooting Brake will be available in the US -- this really is just a G70 sedan with a more functional rear end. The design is identical from the front fascia before things start to change around the C-pillar, and engineering underneath is identical to the sedan. At the rear, Genesis employed a single-piece hatchback and what it calls a "floating type" integrated spoiler. The quad taillights remain very G70 sedan-looking, too. Overall, Genesis designers did a bang-on job keeping the sedan's unique design integrated into the more functional wagon variant.

European wagon-drivers will enjoy 40% more luggage space inside, and the rear seats can split-fold for greater versatility. All the while, the G70 Shooting Brake sports identical dimensions to the sedan; it doesn't even grow any longer to make room for the hatch at the rear, at 184 inches.

As for the cockpit, it also borrows the sedan's looks to a T, which is no bad thing. The "fighter jet" style interior remains with all the features of the sedan, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and highly expressive color choices, including the beaming red leather color shown in the gallery below.

The wagon joins the standard G70 sedan, G80 and GV80 as the first vehicles set to go on sale in Europe this summer. Genesis plans to start sales in the UK, Germany and Switzerland at first before it spreads out to other countries. Later this year, it will also ship the new GV70 SUV to Europe, too, before it gears up to launch new electric cars locally.