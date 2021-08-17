/>
Genesis G70 GR4 concept may preview a real race car

The G70 GR4 is real. But for now, the only racing it will do is in Gran Turismo Sport.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
genpromo
1 of 23 Genesis

Genesis is going racing in Gran Turismo Sport.

Genesis G70 GR4 and G80 GR3 concepts
2 of 23 Genesis

The brand revealed the G70 GR4 and GR3 concepts.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
3 of 23 Genesis

The G70 GR4 concept is real and the brand showed it at Pebble Beach last Friday.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
4 of 23 Genesis

It sports a sweet orange livery.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
5 of 23 Genesis

The cockpit shown here is a digital rendering.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
6 of 23 Genesis

It has all the racing elements.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
7 of 23 Genesis

It sure seems like Genesis wants to go racing in the real world.

Genesis G80 GR3 concept
8 of 23 Genesis

The GR3 concept, based on the X coupe concept, is digital only.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
9 of 23 Genesis

Here's what Gran Turismo players will see in the game when it comes to the G70 GR4.

Genesis G80 GR3 concept
10 of 23 Genesis

Keep scrolling or clicking for more of these concepts!

2404-genesispreviewsmotorsportconceptsdesignedincollaborationwithgranturismovideogameseries
11 of 23 Genesis

The Genesis G80 GR3 concept.

Genesis G80 GR3 concept
12 of 23 Genesis

Another shot of the Genesis G80 GR3 concept.

Genesis G80 GR3 concept
13 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
14 of 23 Genesis

Here's the Genesis G70 GR4 concept.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
15 of 23 Genesis

Keep scrolling for more shots of the GR4 concept.

Genesis G70 GR4 concept
16 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
17 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
18 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
19 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
20 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
21 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
22 of 23 Genesis
Genesis G70 GR4 concept
23 of 23 Genesis

