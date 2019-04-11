Say hello to Geometry A, the first EV from Geely's new brand

  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A
  • Geely Geometry A

Geely on Thursday introduced Geometry, a spinoff automaker dedicated solely to electric vehicles.    

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
1
of 25

At the same time, Geometry rolled out its first car, the not-very-creatively-named Geometry A.     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
2
of 25

Two different batteries are on offer: The 51.9-kWh battery allows for a maximum range of 255 miles, whereas the 61.9-kWh battery extends that range to 311 miles.    

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
3
of 25

It's worth noting, though, that Geely's range estimates come from the NEDC measurement standard, which is being phased out in favor of the more accurate WLTP.     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
4
of 25

It's not exactly a sprightly car, with the electric motor's output of 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque enabling an 8.8-second sprint to 62 miles per hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
5
of 25

Its thin headlights stay low to the ground, leaving a lot of space for the hood and fenders above it.     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
6
of 25

It's loaded with the usual complement of safety systems and driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise with stop-and-go functionality.     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
7
of 25

It's not very expensive, either.     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
8
of 25

The standard-range version starts at 210,000 Chinese yuan (about $31,000) and stretches to 230,000 Chinese yuan (about $34,000).     

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
9
of 25

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Geely Geometry A.

Published:Caption:Photo:GeelyRead the article
10
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
11
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
12
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
13
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
14
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
15
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
16
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
17
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
18
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
19
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
20
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
21
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
22
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
23
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
24
of 25

Published:Photo:GeelyRead the article
25
of 25
Now Reading

Say hello to Geometry A, the first EV from Geely's new brand

Up Next

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rocks a familiar form

Latest Stories

Craigslist will add $5 fee for private-party car listings on April 15

Craigslist will add $5 fee for private-party car listings on April 15

by
AutoComplete: Chevrolet finally gave us a date for the midengine Corvette debut

AutoComplete: Chevrolet finally gave us a date for the midengine Corvette debut

1:30
2020 Chevy Corvette -- yes, the midengine one -- is coming on July 18

2020 Chevy Corvette -- yes, the midengine one -- is coming on July 18

by
Chevy will auction off the final C7 Corvette for charity in June

Chevy will auction off the final C7 Corvette for charity in June

by
2021 Polestar 2 will be built in the same Chinese plant as Volvo XC40

2021 Polestar 2 will be built in the same Chinese plant as Volvo XC40

by