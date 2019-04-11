Say hello to Geometry A, the first EV from Geely's new brand

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Geely on Thursday introduced Geometry, a spinoff automaker dedicated solely to electric vehicles.
At the same time, Geometry rolled out its first car, the not-very-creatively-named Geometry A.
Two different batteries are on offer: The 51.9-kWh battery allows for a maximum range of 255 miles, whereas the 61.9-kWh battery extends that range to 311 miles.
It's worth noting, though, that Geely's range estimates come from the NEDC measurement standard, which is being phased out in favor of the more accurate WLTP.
It's not exactly a sprightly car, with the electric motor's output of 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque enabling an 8.8-second sprint to 62 miles per hour.
Its thin headlights stay low to the ground, leaving a lot of space for the hood and fenders above it.
It's loaded with the usual complement of safety systems and driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise with stop-and-go functionality.
It's not very expensive, either.
The standard-range version starts at 210,000 Chinese yuan (about $31,000) and stretches to 230,000 Chinese yuan (about $34,000).
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Geely Geometry A.