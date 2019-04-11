Geely launches Geometry EV spinoff brand, reveals first sedan in Singapore

Geely, the Chinese automaker currently behind familiar OEMs like Volvo and Lotus, is about to embark on yet another adventure -- but this time, it's a creation all its own.

Geely on Thursday introduced Geometry, a spinoff automaker dedicated solely to electric vehicles. Geometry aims to have 10 electric vehicles on the market by 2025, covering a wide variety of segments, from sedans to MPVs.

At the same time, Geometry rolled out its first car, the not-very-creatively-named Geometry A. Two different batteries are on offer: The 51.9-kWh battery allows for a maximum range of 255 miles, whereas the 61.9-kWh battery extends that range to 311 miles. It's worth noting, though, that Geely's range estimates come from the NEDC measurement standard, which is being phased out in favor of the more accurate WLTP. It's not exactly a sprightly car, with the electric motor's output of 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque enabling an 8.8-second sprint to 62 miles per hour.

Enlarge Image Geely

It's not the prettiest car on the block, but it's all right. Its thin headlights stay low to the ground, leaving a lot of space for the hood and fenders above it. The sides of the front bumper look like they should be open, but they aren't. There's an oddly squared-off rear fender, although I will say the rear end is pretty decent, easily the best side of the car. That weird form has function, though, contributing to a slippery 0.2375 drag coefficient.

The interior is far closer to futuristic than the exterior. There's a relatively large floating screen between the front seats, with a nice strip of ambient lighting beneath. The dashboard materials have an interesting texture, making use of geometric patterns to add some excitement. The coolest part has to be the center console -- ahead of the shifter dial is a set of embedded lights and buttons that look like they're part of the trim. It's a cool look for sure. The steering wheel only has two spokes, giving it a dash of old-school flavor, too.

There's a good deal of tech in the Geometry A, too. It's loaded with the usual complement of safety systems and driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise with stop-and-go functionality. It can also park itself with the press of a button, and there's also a high-definition dashcam in there, to boot. The glove compartment can even be locked with a password.

It's not very expensive, either. The standard-range version starts at 210,000 Chinese yuan (about $31,000) and stretches to 230,000 Chinese yuan (about $34,000). The long-range version starts where the standard-range ends, eventually topping out at a decent 250,000 Chinese yuan (about $37,000). When subsidies are applied, the prices go even lower.