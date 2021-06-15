Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus HMB has lots of unique features

Gazelle says the belt-driven system requires no routine maintenance.
The Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus is a Class 3 e-bike, which means it'll pedal-assist a rider up to 28 mph.
The C380 Plus comes in several different frame sizes so you can get the right fit for you.
Moving this e-bike is a mid-drive Bosch motor with 63 pound-feet of torque.
In the rear hub you'll find the Enviolo 380 Trekking transmission. It's a stepless shifting system unlike the traditional cassette, chain and derailleur on most electric bikes. The Enviolo system is much like a CVT in a car, where the gearing can fluctuate between a ratio of speeds rather than having to jump through a number of gears. At the twist of the shifter at the right grip, you change the ratio for the optimum peddling.
Here's the analog display showing the position of the Enviolo 380 Trekking.
The C380 Plus has a 500-watt-hour battery and is removable by key, just in case you can't bring your e-bike inside to charge.
The Gazelle comes with a drive belt that doesn't require routine maintenance.
This e-bike has an estimated range of 19 to 42 miles. That range estimate is dependent on variables like terrain, assist mode and the rider's weight.
Here's the Gazelle's front light.
This is the rear light.
The C380 Plus comes with the AXA Defender Ring lock on the rear wheel. I think this lock is a great extra level of security, but I'd definitely be looking at getting the optional plug-in cable.
View at the bars.
The bike weighs 62 pounds with the battery.
The cargo light is integrated within the rear rack. I love how clean this looks.
Click the read more link below to see the Gazelle in action in our hands-on video.