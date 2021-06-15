Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus HMB has lots of unique features

In the rear hub you'll find the Enviolo 380 Trekking transmission. It's a stepless shifting system unlike the traditional cassette, chain and derailleur on most electric bikes. The Enviolo system is much like a CVT in a car, where the gearing can fluctuate between a ratio of speeds rather than having to jump through a number of gears. At the twist of the shifter at the right grip, you change the ratio for the optimum peddling.