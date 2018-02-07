Ford's Ranger Raptor plays with our hearts in the dunes

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the new Ford Ranger Raptor.
It's the long-rumored, hotted-up version of the Ranger, which just made its US debut in Detroit.
Sadly, though, this one hasn't made any debut in the US... and indeed it's not destined for American shores just yet.
But we'll be shocked if it doesn't bring its Fox Shox to the domestic market soon.
Yep, the steering wheel is on the 'wrong' side -- that's because it's not for North American buyers at the moment.
The Ranger Raptor's 2.0-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder is rated at 210 horsepower and a thumping 369 pound-feet of torque.
The engine will be backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Chief rivals for the Ranger Raptor ostensibly include the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.
The new truck features 11.1 inches of ground clearance, and has a 32.5-degree approach angle.
Ranger Raptor offers a tailored Ford Performance DNA interior design with a high level of craftsmanship, harmonious colours and durable materials suitable for both off-road driving and everyday use.
Setting a new benchmark in off-road capability, the Ranger Raptor has been purposefully-designed to incorporate Ford Performance DNA as well as the toughness of core Ranger design and engineering capability