Ford's Ranger Raptor plays with our hearts in the dunes

  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    1
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    2
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    3
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    4
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    5
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    6
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    7
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    8
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    9
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    10
    of 11
  • Ford Ranger Raptor
    11
    of 11

This is the new Ford Ranger Raptor.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

It's the long-rumored, hotted-up version of the Ranger, which just made its US debut in Detroit.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Sadly, though, this one hasn't made any debut in the US... and indeed it's not destined for American shores just yet. 

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

But we'll be shocked if it doesn't bring its Fox Shox to the domestic market soon.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Yep, the steering wheel is on the 'wrong' side -- that's because it's not for North American buyers at the moment.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The Ranger Raptor's 2.0-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder is rated at 210 horsepower and a thumping 369 pound-feet of torque.

The engine will be backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Chief rivals for the Ranger Raptor ostensibly include the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The new truck features 11.1 inches of ground clearance, and has a 32.5-degree approach angle.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Keep clicking or swiping to see more images of Ford's new Ranger Raptor.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Ranger Raptor offers a tailored Ford Performance DNA interior design with a high level of craftsmanship, harmonious colours and durable materials suitable for both off-road driving and everyday use.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Setting a new benchmark in off-road capability, the Ranger Raptor has been purposefully-designed to incorporate Ford Performance DNA as well as the toughness of core Ranger design and engineering capability

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More
1 of 11
|

Ford's Ranger Raptor plays with our hearts in the dunes

Published:
Up Next
2018 Hennessey Ford Raptor 6x6 at S...
19

Latest Stories

Shoot it into space and go viral: Tech's biggest publicity stunts

Shoot it into space and go viral: Tech's biggest publicity stunts

by
For London cabbies battling Uber, the map is in the mind

For London cabbies battling Uber, the map is in the mind

by
Volvo and The Petfinder Foundation partner at 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Volvo and The Petfinder Foundation partner at 2018 Chicago Auto Show

by
Tesla Q4 2017 report looks sunny, bodes well for 2018

Tesla Q4 2017 report looks sunny, bodes well for 2018

by
2018 Lexus RX three-row models priced from $47,670

2018 Lexus RX three-row models priced from $47,670

by
How the 2019 Ford Raptor Ranger stacks up to its stateside competition

How the 2019 Ford Raptor Ranger stacks up to its stateside competition

by