Ford Ranger Raptor is happening, but not in the US yet

It wasn't even a month ago that Ford heralded the return of the Ranger to American shores, bringing the midsize pickup back home after a five-year absence. But almost immediately there were rumors of a hotter version, a Raptor Ranger of sorts, and we'd even seen a camo'd version playing in the dunes. Today that's exactly what the Blue Oval has confirmed, and it looks like it has the hardware to start a sibling rivalry, with Fox Racing Shox dampers and a new, 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel.

Like big-brother Raptor, the Ranger Raptor is a comprehensive upgrade throughout, wider and taller than the base truck, the Ranger Raptor has an impressive 283mm (11.1 inches) of ground clearance and a 32.5-degree approach angle. The frame is made of stiffer steel than the base truck, brakes are bigger and it will include its own Terrain Management System, capable of dialing the truck in electronically for every scenario from snow to sand, including the always-popular Baja Mode.

More notable is the engine, though, with Ford switching to a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel for the Raptor, smaller even than that found in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Numbers are up vs. the Chevy, though, thanks to that second-turbo, with the Ranger Raptor rated for 210 horsepower and a healthy 369 pound-feet of torque. (The 2.8-liter Duramax in the Chevy is rated for 169 hp and an identical 369 lb-ft.) That likely means the Ranger Raptor isn't going to stand much of a chance against the full-fat, 450-horsepower F-150 Raptor, but don't be surprised to see another engine option announced for the US market.

And that's where we come to the bad news: The Ranger Raptor isn't destined for US shores, at least not yet. For now it'll be available internationally, which would explain why the steering wheel is on the wrong side on all the pictures above. Don't be too sad, though. It's still early days and we still don't have pricing or specific US availability details for even the base Ranger. First things first.