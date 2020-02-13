Signature Series Shelby Mustang is a supercharged, sexy machine

Here comes the Signature Series Shelby Mustang.
Shelby revealed the car ahead of its in-the-metal debut at the National Automobile Dealer Association Show on Feb. 14.
It's packing a lot of power.
There's 825 horsepower on tap.
Either an automatic or a manual transmission will send power to the rear wheels.
The inside looks like a proper muscle car and features Carroll Shelby's signature.
Each car gets a special plaque inside, too.
Shelby's signature is also present on the exterior.
Yes, it has bigger hips, thanks to new aluminum fenders.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Signature Series Shelby Mustang!