The GT350 Signature Edition looks grand, too.
Here comes a badder snake: the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Signature Edition.
Shelby plans to build 100 of them of year, so they'll be mighty limited.
Aside from some cosmetic upgrades, the cars are 30 pounds lighter than the standard GT500.
They also make over 800 horsepower.
The regular GT500 only makes 760 hp. As if that's slow.
Blue and white suit it well.
There's also the Shelby GT350 Signature Edition.
There's no extra power, but it does get a more aggressive handling package and special badges for 2020 models. It's the 55th anniversary of the nameplate this year, after all.
Badass shift knob is badass.
Both the GT350 and GT500 models will be entered into the official Shelby registry, so yes, these could be real collectibles in the future.
Prices for the GT500 start at $29,995 atop the base car and $9,995 for the GT350 after you bring your own car.
Discuss: Go wild with the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Signature Edition
