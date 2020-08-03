Go wild with the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Signature Edition

The GT350 Signature Edition looks grand, too.

1 of 11
1 of 11
Shelby

Here comes a badder snake: the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Signature Edition.

2 of 11
2 of 11
Shelby

Shelby plans to build 100 of them of year, so they'll be mighty limited.

3 of 11
3 of 11
Shelby

Aside from some cosmetic upgrades, the cars are 30 pounds lighter than the standard GT500.

4 of 11
4 of 11
Shelby

They also make over 800 horsepower.

5 of 11
5 of 11
Shelby

The regular GT500 only makes 760 hp. As if that's slow.

6 of 11
6 of 11
Shelby

Blue and white suit it well.

7 of 11
7 of 11
Shelby

There's also the Shelby GT350 Signature Edition.

8 of 11
8 of 11
Shelby

There's no extra power, but it does get a more aggressive handling package and special badges for 2020 models. It's the 55th anniversary of the nameplate this year, after all.

9 of 11
9 of 11
Shelby

Badass shift knob is badass.

10 of 11
10 of 11
Shelby

Both the GT350 and GT500 models will be entered into the official Shelby registry, so yes, these could be real collectibles in the future.

11 of 11
11 of 11
Shelby

Prices for the GT500 start at $29,995 atop the base car and $9,995 for the GT350 after you bring your own car.

