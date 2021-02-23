Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja is ready to hit the trails

Shelby's latest creation ups the ante on Ford's Super Duty.
Look out, here's the Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja.
It's based on a standard F-250 Lariat, but Shelby and Fox had their way with the pickup.
A totally new suspension sits underneath and includes adjustable front coilovers, factory race shocks and a BDS lift kit.
It looks like a boss, honestly.
Power still comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine.
There's 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque available to the driver.
The interior features lots of Shelby nods.
That's an intimidating face.
Shelby will build 250 of these at $125,805 a pop.
