Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja is ready to hit the trails

Shelby's latest creation ups the ante on Ford's Super Duty.

Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
1 of 12
Shelby

Look out, here's the Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
2 of 12
Shelby

It's based on a standard F-250 Lariat, but Shelby and Fox had their way with the pickup.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
3 of 12
Shelby

A totally new suspension sits underneath and includes adjustable front coilovers, factory race shocks and a BDS lift kit.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
4 of 12
Shelby

It looks like a boss, honestly.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
5 of 12
Shelby

Power still comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
6 of 12
Shelby

There's 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque available to the driver.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
7 of 12
Shelby

The interior features lots of Shelby nods.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
8 of 12
Shelby

That's an intimidating face.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
9 of 12
Shelby

Shelby will build 250 of these at $125,805 a pop.

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
10 of 12
Shelby

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of this badass pickup!

Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
11 of 12
Shelby
Read the article
Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja
12 of 12
Shelby
Read the article
Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

17 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

27 Photos
USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

6 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

49 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

20 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

15 Photos
Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

12 Photos