Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja looks like a yeehaw and a half

Enlarge Image Shelby

Shelby American is back with another pickup truck, and this time, the fine folks have given us this: the Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja. It's sort of like a Super Duty Tremor Off-Road package that's been spending a lot of time at the gym, and it looks like a boss. The company revealed this pickup truck creation on Tuesday, and despite the added off-road gear this machine packs, Shelby said it will provide best-in-class towing capability still.

The company started work with Fox to create a suspension system worthy of this kind of off-road truck, which includes more travel to better handle what the unpaved path ahead tosses in a driver's way. A BDS lift system, adjustable coilovers up front and factory race shocks in the rear are ready for action, all with tuning from Shelby. A set of 37-inch BF Goodrich tires wraps 18-inch alloy wheels to round out some of the most important parts of an off-road truck.

Stylistically, Shelby created a new ram air hood to pump up the truck's already beefy looks, and the front and rear bumpers are powder-coated. Additional tow points, painted front grille and matching fender flares, powered side steps with rock sliders and more are all part of the package, too. A couple of Super Baja graphics let other trail-goers know this ain't your typical Super Duty.

Under the hood is Ford's trusty 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine that still makes 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. That's already rather potent, so it's not surprising to see Shelby focus its attention elsewhere. As for the cockpit, it gets the typical Shelby gear with custom leather seat covers, embroidery and stainless-steel gauges complete with Carroll Shelby's signature.

Shelby plans to build 250 of these Super Baja trucks, and each will cost a cool $125,805. That includes the donor F-250 Lariat from Ford, mind you. Sales are open now if you must have one, but like all of Shelby's creations, they'll probably go quickly.