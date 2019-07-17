'Old Crow' is a 710-hp tribute to one heck of a pilot

By make and model
Ford and Roush this week unveiled the 2019 Old Crow Mustang GT.
It gets its name from the P-51 Mustang that Colonel Bud Anderson flew in World War II.
It'll be auctioned at the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2019 AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The outside of the Old Crow Mustang GT has been painted and badged to replicate Col. Anderson's P-51 of the same name.
There's also a Ford Performance racing front spoiler, a Shelby GT500 rear wing, unique heat extractors on the hood, tinted exhaust tips and Roush rear fascia upgrades.
Of course, there's no letting Roush near a Mustang without some sort of performance enhancement.
In this case, Roush added a cold-air intake, an exhaust X-pipe and a supercharger to the mix.
Combined with Ford Performance's own active exhaust upgrade, the Old Crow Mustang GT now puts out a meaty 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.
This year's Old Crow Mustang GT will be on display at EAA AirVenture from July 22 to 28, with the auction taking place on July 25.
