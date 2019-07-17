'Old Crow' is a 710-hp tribute to one heck of a pilot

  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT
  • Ford Roush Old Crow Mustang GT

Ford and Roush this week unveiled the 2019 Old Crow Mustang GT.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Ford
1
of 15

It gets its name from the P-51 Mustang that Colonel Bud Anderson flew in World War II.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
2
of 15

It'll be auctioned at the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2019 AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
3
of 15

The outside of the Old Crow Mustang GT has been painted and badged to replicate Col. Anderson's P-51 of the same name.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
4
of 15

There's also a Ford Performance racing front spoiler, a Shelby GT500 rear wing, unique heat extractors on the hood, tinted exhaust tips and Roush rear fascia upgrades. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
5
of 15

Of course, there's no letting Roush near a Mustang without some sort of performance enhancement.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
6
of 15

In this case, Roush added a cold-air intake, an exhaust X-pipe and a supercharger to the mix.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
7
of 15

Combined with Ford Performance's own active exhaust upgrade, the Old Crow Mustang GT now puts out a meaty 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
8
of 15

This year's Old Crow Mustang GT will be on display at EAA AirVenture from July 22 to 28, with the auction taking place on July 25.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
9
of 15

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Old Crow Mustang GT.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
10
of 15

Read the article
Published:Photo:Ford
11
of 15

Read the article
Published:Photo:Ford
12
of 15

Read the article
Published:Photo:Ford
13
of 15

Read the article
Published:Photo:Ford
14
of 15

Read the article
Published:Photo:Ford
15
of 15
Now Reading

'Old Crow' is a 710-hp tribute to one heck of a pilot

Up Next

Get your Amazon packages delivered to these Ford vehicles

Latest Stories

Lotus Evija electric hypercar aims just shy of 2,000 horsepower

Lotus Evija electric hypercar aims just shy of 2,000 horsepower

by
Chevy's mid-engine C8 Corvette: Watch the livestream unveiling here

Chevy's mid-engine C8 Corvette: Watch the livestream unveiling here

by
Subaru and Lexus top 2019 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study

Subaru and Lexus top 2019 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study

by
Nissan recalls 91,000 Titan pickup trucks for potential electrical issues

Nissan recalls 91,000 Titan pickup trucks for potential electrical issues

by
Apple picks up patent for steer-by-wire vehicle suspension system

Apple picks up patent for steer-by-wire vehicle suspension system

by