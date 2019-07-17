Ford and Roush’s 710-hp ‘Old Crow’ Mustang pays respect to a WWII triple ace pilot

Enlarge Image Ford

Old Crow isn't just the liquor you buy when you want the cheapest buzz possible. It was also the name of a P-51 Mustang that Colonel Bud Anderson flew in World War II. I'll leave it to you to guess which Old Crow lent its name to the latest one-off creation from Ford and Roush Performance.

Ford and Roush this week unveiled the 2019 Old Crow Mustang GT. This collaboration was built to honor Col. Anderson, Old Crow's triple ace pilot. It'll be auctioned at the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2019 AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The proceeds will benefit the association's aviation programs for both youths and adults.

The outside of the Old Crow Mustang GT has been painted and badged to replicate Col. Anderson's P-51 of the same name. There's a unique Roush grille with a P-51 Mustang badge, and just in case you're not entirely sure which P-51 Mustang is being celebrated here, "Old Crow" is written on the hood. There's also a Ford Performance racing front spoiler, a Shelby GT500 rear wing, unique heat extractors on the hood, tinted exhaust tips and Roush rear fascia upgrades.

The interior ramps things up even further. There's a whole lot of aviation inspiration here. The door panels make use of green leather and canvas, with red accents on the door handles and shift knob. "P-51" text adorns the passenger side of the dashboard, and there's a set of tan Sparco racing harnesses attached to the brown leather seats. The rear seat has been deleted and replaced with aluminum.

Of course, there's no letting Roush near a Mustang without some sort of performance enhancement. In this case, Roush added a cold-air intake, an exhaust X-pipe and a supercharger to the mix. Combined with Ford Performance's own active exhaust upgrade, the Old Crow Mustang GT now puts out a meaty 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

This isn't the first time Ford has created something like this. In fact, the company has built and donated 11 different custom vehicles at EAA AirVenture, with 2008's entry commanding a surprising $500,000 at auction. This year's Old Crow Mustang GT will be on display at EAA AirVenture from July 22 to 28, with the auction taking place on July 25.

